Gen V Teases New Trailer for The Boys Spinoff Coming Soon

It's time to head back to school — more specifically, to the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. On Tuesday, Prime Video shared a new teaser video for Gen V, the upcoming live-action spinoff series of The Boys. The video shows Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) excitedly reacting to something on a computer — a message confirming that a new Gen V trailer will be dropping on Wednesday, September 6th. This comes just weeks before the series' scheduled premiere, which is currently planned for late September.

Gen V is inspired by the "We Gotta Go Now" arc of The Boys' original comic run, which lampooned the school days of Marvel's X-Men. In the arc, Hughie went undercover at the Godolkin University in hopes of joining the superpowered ensemble the "G-Men."

Might wanna sit down for this... or not!! pic.twitter.com/ZQjGwY3UQM — GEN V (@genv) September 5, 2023

What Is Gen V About?

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become. The cast of the series also includes Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the f-ck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," producer Seth Rogen explained in an interview earlier this year. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

How Will Gen V Connect to The Boys?

As Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, revealed earlier this year, Gen V not only continues the violent and irreverent energy of The Boys, but does have some fascinating Easter eggs and connections to the flagship series.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders revealed. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

Are you excited for The Boys' spinoff series Gen V? What do you think of this new trailer teaser? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Gen V will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 29th.