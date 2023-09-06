The Boys Spinoff Gen V Releases New Trailer

The latest trailer for Prime Video's Gen V has arrived and, as expected, it sure is a doozy. Living up to the hype invoked by its predecessor, Gen V's full pre-launch trailer teases just how wild things get in the first live-action spin-off of the critically acclaimed The Boys.

The trailer primarily follows Jaz Sinclair's blood-bending Marie Moreau as she tries to make it through class at the Vought-owne Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. See the full trailer for yourself above.

What can people expect from Gen V?

The Boys producer Seth Rogen previously teased that the look and feel of Gen V will most certianly echo that of the show it's based on.

"Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen added. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

The first trailer unveileld Jessie T. Usher's A-Train will appear in the series, confirming The Boys writer Eric Kripke's previous suggestions Gen V and The Boys would crossover.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke said. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere on September 29th.