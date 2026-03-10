The Boys’ “Cancelled” Spinoff Fate Clarified As Showrunner Reveals It Wasn’t Actually Scrapped by Prime Video

Back in 2019, The Boys started on Prime Video as a satire of superhero media, in particular the MCU. While it has continued to parody both Marvel and DC (and various real-life events, too), it has also turned into a superhero franchise in its own right. So far, two spinoffs have been released, and more are confirmed to be on the way. There’s no sign of a significant slowdown even with The Boys Season 5 confirmed to be the last one of the main series, but one other show won’t be back either.

Late last year, it was revealed by creator Eric Kripke that the saga’s very first spinoff, the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, had been cancelled at Prime Video. Each episode of the series was a standalone story within the universe, focusing on a different Supe at a time, with some familiar faces, like Homelander, recurring. It was well-received, with 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Kripke revealed at the time that it wasn’t continuing due to its ratings. However, in a new interview with Polygon, showrunner Simon Racioppa explains what happened:

“It was always supposed to be a single one-off. It was basically done. We did it in 10 months, just basically as something to give the fans something to watch because the main series was delayed because of the pandemic and nobody knew what was happening.”

What The Future Of The Boys Franchise Looks Like

Since it technically wasn’t cancelled, could Diabolical ever return? Kripke’s comments on viewership make that unlikely, though Racioppa hasn’t completely shut the door on it, despite it being intended as a one-and-done, saying: “We have ideas. There’s certainly lots of space. Like Invincible [which he is the co-showrunner of], there’s lots of great stories to tell in that world, but there’s nothing I can announce about that right now, unfortunately.”

Even without Diabolical, the Supe saga looks to be in a fairly healthy place right now. Season 5 of The Boys promises to go out with the show’s biggest, boldest run of episodes yet, but there’s more to come elsewhere. Gen V Season 3 has not been officially confirmed yet, but a renewal of the college-set spinoff is widely expected.

There’s also going to be a 1950s prequel, Vought Rising, which will include Jensen Ackles reprising the role of Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. Finally, The Boys: Mexico is also in development, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Blue Beetle), Diego Luna (Andor), and Gael García Bernal (Werewolf by Night) involved, with the latter two potentially set to star.

The Boys has been one of Prime Video’s biggest success stories, so it’s no surprise that it’s looking at ways to continue the franchise beyond the end of the main show. The history of Vought and wide world of Supes has plenty of potential, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more spinoffs announced eventually, but maybe don’t hold your breath for Diabolical Season 2 to be among them.

The Boys Season 5 debuts on Prime Video on April 8th, 2026.

