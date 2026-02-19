7 Characters Most Likely To Die in The Boys Season 5, Ranked by How Much We Hope They Survive

The Boys season 5 is the final season of Amazon Prime Video’s gory superhero series, and since it is the conclusion, there will probably be a lot of death. The Boys hasn’t been afraid to kill off characters before, with each season being the end of someone’s favorite supe. However, things are expected to ramp up even more in The Boys season 5, and these seven characters could be on the chopping block.

Some characters are more likely to die than others, but this list isn’t ranked by that factor. Instead, this list is ranked from who we want to die the most to who we want to die the least. The Boys is full of some awful people, but it also has some of the most lovable characters on television. Thus, The Boys season 5 will be an emotional rollercoaster ride if all seven of these characters die. WARNING: Contains SPOILERS for The Boys comics!

7) Homelander

It is almost impossible to imagine how The Boys can end without Homelander’s death. Killing Homelander has been the main goal of The Boys since they were first introduced. In the comics, Homelander is killed by Black Noir, who reveals that he is a clone of Homelander. This arc isn’t in the TV show, with Homelander instead being the son of Soldier Boy. So, if Homelander is killed by another supe, it will probably be him.

However, the most satisfying way for The Boys to conclude is if they kill Homelander. Homelander is a fascist, supe supremacist, murderer, and rapist, and he needs to be put down in season 5.

6) The Deep

The Deep is one of the worst supes in The Boys, with him commiting atrocity after atrocity. The supe bears almost no resemblance to his comic book counterpart, making his arc hard to predict. However, since so many characters despise him, it won’t be surprising if he dies in season 5. He undoubtedly won’t be missed.

5) A-Train

A-Train has been going through a redemption arc in The Boys TV show, making him much more fleshed out than his comic book counterpart. In the comics, Butcher kidnaps A-Train, with Hughie killing him after discovering that he doesn’t regret his actions. A-Train in the show, however, does regret killing Robin. He has even helped The Boys on a few occassions. If Homelander finds out, he will definitely kill A-Train, a path that seems likely in season 5.

4) Billy Butcher

If Homelander is the most likely character to die in The Boys season 5, Billy Butcher is probably the second most likely. In the comics, Hughie confronts Butcher about his actions on top of the Empire State Building. They fall during a fight, causing Butcher to break his neck. Butcher, in an attempt to escape prison time, falsely tells Hughie that he killed his parents, causing Hughie to kill him with a metal spike.

The Boys are tired of Butcher, but The Boys has made Butcher a bit too sympathetic for him to become as evil as he does in the comics. However, the character could very easily die in a final showdown with Homelander. Butcher would gladly give up his life to take Homelander down, and since he doesn’t have much else to live for after Homelander’s death, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to die in the finale.

3) Mother’s Milk

Mother’s Milk is one of the most likable members of The Boys team, and the fact that he could die in season 5 is a tragedy. In the comics, MM is killed alongside several other characters at the hands of Billy Butcher. After a confrontation about how Butcher’s genocidal tendencies have gone too far, a fight breaks out. Butcher shoves a grenade into MM’s mouth, with the explosion seriously injuring him before Butcher smothers him to death.

Although Butcher still isn’t the best guy in Prime’s The Boys, it is doubtful that he will be this evil by the end of season 5. The TV series has seriously strayed from the comics, only loosely adapting many storylines. So, there is a good chance that MM could still die, but it will probably be in a different way.

2) Frenchie

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Soon after Butcher kills MM, he decides to wipe out the rest of The Boys. So, he places a bomb in their HQ. Frenchie discovers the bomb shortly before it goes off, with it killing him.

Again, Frenchie probably won’t be murdered by Butcher’s bomb in the TV show. However, he could easily die in The Boys season 5 in a different way. Figures from his past could come back to kill him, a supe could wipe him out, or Butcher could still kill him in anger, although probably in a less evil way.

1) Kimiko

Image courtesy of Prime Video

Alongside MM and Frenchie, Kimiko is also killed by Butcher at the end of The Boys comics. She is with Frenchie when the bomb goes off, ending her life. Her supe nature means that Butcher could turn against her, making her death at the hands of Butcher a bit more likely than Frenchie or MM. This would be tragic, as she has been one of the most lovable and sympathetic characters throughout the series.