Everything We Know About Gen V Season 3 (& Why It’ll Be a Very Different Show)

With Gen V Season 2 now over, talk turns to the future of the series – and the franchise as a whole – including the question of whether Season 3 will happen. The more immediate future, of course, lies with The Boys Season 5. That will be the end of that show, and part of Gen V Season 2’s ending is about setting it up, rather than teasing a third season of the spinoff. Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Gen V Season 2, Episode 8.

The end of Gen V‘s Season 2 finale sees the main heroes – Marie (and her sister, Annabeth), Emma, Jordan, Cate, and Sam – meeting up with Starlight and A-Train, who recruit them to join the fight against Homelander and The Seven. That should lead directly into The Boys Season 5, where there’ll be something of an all-out Supe war, which will presumably culminate with the defeat and death of Homelander. But after that, there’ll be a wide-open future, and Gen V Season 3 could be part of it.

Has Gen V Season 3 Been Confirmed?

At the time of writing, Amazon has not yet announced Gen V Season 3’s renewal. That’s a difference from Season 2, which was confirmed midway through the show’s debut season, but is not necessarily a cause for concern. Ultimately, it will depend on viewing figures. Creator Eric Kripke gave an update on The Boys franchise’s future recently that included the spinoff, saying: “We have a plan for Gen V Season 3, and we’re psyched about it, but we need enough viewers to watch Season 2 to justify Season 3.”

The good news for Gen V fans is that Amazon does seem to have big plans for The Boys franchise, even with Season 5 being the end of the main show. There’s the prequel Vought Rising, starring Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and taking place in the 1950s, as well as The Boys: Mexico, which will potentially star Diego Luna. Gen V Season 3 would allow for some continuity among the new series, which could be an attractive prospect as the parent series wraps up.

The viewing data available so far is also encouraging, if not a guarantee. As per The Wrap, Gen V‘s Season 2 premiere was the show’s most-watched episode yet, with 424 million minutes viewed. On FlixPatrol, the series has been top of Prime Video’s global and U.S. charts for several weeks. Along with its strong critical reception (Season 2 has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes), there’s a clear case for Gen V‘s renewal, but it depends on how those numbers have continued throughout the season.

Gen V Season 3’s Potential Cast & Characters

By the end of Gen V‘s sophomore outing, the season’s core cast of characters is still intact. However, they are preparing to join the fight against Homelander, and can be expected to feature in The Boys Season 5, so that might not be true by the time Season 3 comes around. However, assuming none of the characters are killed off there, then its main roster in the third season should include:

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer

Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap

London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan Li

Asa Germann as Sam Riordan

Keeya King as Annabeth

Although he went his own way in Gen V Season 2’s finale, there will also, hopefully, be a role once again for Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), whose arc in the second season was a big part of the show honoring the late Chance Perdomo and his character, Andre Anderson. Other supporting characters, like Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas) and Harper (Jessica Clement), should be back as well.

However, the series will need another new villain after the truth was revealed about Cipher/Doug (Hamish Linklater) and the defeat of Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater). It’ll also be interesting to see if any characters from The Boys cameo, but that will depend on what happens to them in Season 5.

Gen V Season 3’s Story Will Need To Be Quite Different

Gen V Season 2’s overarching story is quite complete by the end of Episode 8 – the mystery of Cipher has been resolved, and Thomas Godolkin has been defeated (in head-popping fashion). There are bigger franchise things at play, which is where the finale leaves things: those closing moments, which see the main group meet with Starlight and A-Train, are very much in service of The Boys Season 5, just like parts of Gen V Season 1 were setting up The Boys Season 4.

If Gen V Season 3 happens, it’ll be the first where the story isn’t in some way servicing what’s to come in The Boys. It will, however, exist in response to whatever happens in the fifth and final season of the show, and that makes it quite hard to predict. This will presumably be, after all, a world without Homelander, which will change everything for Supes as a whole.

Still, it’s reasonable to assume that Gen V Season 3’s story could then be more self-contained to life at the University, with a new threat (quite possibly the new Dean) to take down. There are also plenty of personal relationships to explore and develop too, including Marie and her sister, Marie and Jordan, and anything that might happen with Emma and Sam, as well as Cate becoming more of a hero. It could be quite different in those big picture ways, but it will hopefully still focus on the characters at the center of it all.

Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video. The Boys Season 5 is expected to release sometime in 2026.

What do you think?