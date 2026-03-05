The Boys Season 5 Confirms Explosive Final Episodes With Disgusting New Footage – Watch the Trailer

While 2026 is set to be a big year for superhero entertainment with movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Supergirl coming to theaters and the second season of Daredevil: Born Again and Lanterns arriving on the small screen as well, the show we’re really hyped about is The Boys. The Prime Video series debuts its fifth and final season in April and while the ending of Season 4 already set things up for it to be the most exciting season of superhero television yet, the trailer has finally arrived with all new footage confirming that things are even more explosive and disgusting than we could have expected.

Released on Thursday, the trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys is surprisingly less bloody than one might expect, but it’s no less unsettling. We get a glimpse of Homelander in power as well as a disturbing reveal of what he may well actually be after, not to mention the disturbing new America he’s creating. But while the last we saw The Boys they weren’t exactly in the best place, it doesn’t look like we can count them out just yet. You can check out the action-packed trailer for yourself below.

There is a lot to unpack in The Boys trailer, but there are certainly some things that stand out. The trailer reveals that The Boys believe that Homelander’s next and ultimate goal is to get his hands on V1, the first iteration of Compound V that would make him immortal. Considering that he already sees himself as having absolute power, an immortal Homelander would certainly have absolute rule and that’s clearly something he’s going for. The trailer also shows people being forcibly taken to busses for “Freedom Camps” as Homelander talks about America needing to be prepared for his ascension.

There are also some other pretty interesting moments in the trailer. We get the return of Soldier Boy as well as a somewhat tense face-ff between him and Hughie. We also get a couple of humorous moments, particularly an awkward father-son reunion when Homelander defrosts Soldier Boy from his cryochamber, and A-Train’s reaction to Kimiko speaking, something he clearly wasn’t expecting. And, of course, The Deep with his podcast is kind of funny, too.

What’s most interesting about this trailer, however, is what it doesn’t show. We don’t get too deep into anything that might completely reveal the trajectory of the overall final season. nor are there too many bloody battles — one person exploding is actually pretty tame for The Boys trailers. This more restrained approach suggests that this final season really will be no holds barred and that whatever is coming when the series returns on April 8th will be more explosive than anything we can imagine — and we can’t wait.

The Boys fifth and final season debuts April 8th on Prime Video.



