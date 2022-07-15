The Boys Creator Roasts TV Shows That Call Themselves Long Movies, "F-ck You! No You're Not!"

Prime Video recently wrapped up the third season of their hit series, The Boys, and it definitely did some groundbreaking things for the superhero genre. The series is helmed by Showrunner Eric Kripke and he does a great job with bringing superheroes to serialized television, which is a great change of pace to Marvel Studios' idea of making their series 6 hour movies. Kripke seems to be totally against the idea of making a series into a long form version of a film. During a recent interview with Vulture, The Boys creator revealed his disdain for the concept.

"Look, I love streaming. I can't see ever going back to network. It's the ability to do two things: have most of your scripts written before you shoot a day of film, and then have all the episodes finished before you turn them over to air," Kripke told the site. "There are logistical benefits that would be impossible to give up because you can tell a coherent piece in a way you simply cannot with network TV. It's already aired; you threw it out the door. You're locked in. It happens all the time: We're in the middle of filming episode seven, and we realize there's a different story line we need. We still have time to go back and shoot it for episode one and drop it back in."

"The downside of streaming is that a lot of filmmakers who work in streaming didn't necessarily come out of that network grind. They're more comfortable with the idea that they could give you ten hours where nothing happens until the eighth hour. That drives me fucking nuts, personally. As a network guy who had to get you people interested for 22 fucking hours a year, I didn't get the benefit of, "Oh, just hang in there and don't worry. The critics will tell you that by episode eight, shit really hits the fan." Or anyone who says, "Well, what I'm really making is a ten-hour movie." Fuck you! No you're not! Make a TV show. You're in the entertainment business." The Boys Showrunner added.

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

