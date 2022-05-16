The Boys Fans Are Loving New Footage of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy

The release of a new Season 3 trailer for The Boys offers fans an extended look at Soldier Boy, played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. Soldier Boy is perhaps the most-anticipated character to join the ensemble series on Prime Video, as he gets mixed up in the middle of The Boys' ongoing anti-Supes war with The Seven. The new trailer puts the focus on Soldier Boy near the back half, with fans wanting to see even more of the Supe and relishing the extreme brand of violence this Captain America-inspired character dishes out.

Fans have jumped on social media to react to The Boys Season 3 trailer and the new footage of Soldier Boy found within. We get to see him pummel someone with his shield, as well as unleash a massive blast of red energy when he's "awoken" by Billy Butcher and the rest of The Boys. While Soldier Boys appears wholesome like Captain America, he's anything but. Jensen Ackles has even referred to Soldier Boy as "a bigoted a**hole" in an interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. Regarding Soldier Boy, Ackles said that the character is a "jackass" and that he's not actually bearded for the entire duration of the new season.

"What happens is they kind of find me, and I've been essentially in captivity for a while And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town....He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s. He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole. He doesn't age, so he's this young, 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there, you'll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era."

Regarding his beard, however, Ackles added that he had more products for the "beast" on his face than any other part of his body.

"You gotta get the shampoo that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the conditioner that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the beard balm, there's beard butter, there's wax, there's the oil. It was like, I didn't know, this is my first time into this world so I'm just buying different ones and trying different ones. I had a whole side of my bathroom that was taken over by beard sh-t."

Keep scrolling to read fan reaction to Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy in the new Season 3 trailer. The third season of The Boys debuts June 3rd on Prime Video.