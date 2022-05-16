The Boys Season 3 Official Trailer Released

✖

The official trailer for Season 3 of The Boys has finally arrived. After announcing the release of the trailer with a new poster last week, The Boys is offering viewers an extended look at all of the new Supes, drama, and bloody violence that's in store for its third season on Prime Video. The June 3rd premiere date is under a month away, and The Boys' red band teaser trailer has already revealed Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) will obtain his own set of superpowers in the third installment.

Well, well, well, if it ain’t THE BOYS S3 official trailer. Strap in mates, one helluva ride coming your way 6.3.22 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/4pTOi5xN5m — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) May 16, 2022

"The Boys is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good," the series description reads. "It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about 'The Seven', and their formidable Vought backing."

One of the newest additions to The Boys cast is Jensen Ackles, who plays the Captain America-inspired Supe named Soldier Boy. Ackles had to pack on the pounds and muscles for the role, and he's kept fans updated on his transformation on social media.

"What happens is they kind of find me, and I've been essentially in captivity for a while," Ackles previously said of his onscreen transformation while appearing on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast. "And so, when they do, I'm bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town....He's a grandpa. He's from the '40s. He fought in World War II, and he's just this curmudgeon, bigoted a--hole. He doesn't age, so he's this young, 40-year-old superhero who's really 80 years old or 90 years old. There's just so much material there, you'll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era.

"You gotta get the shampoo that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the conditioner that's special for the beard, you've gotta get the beard balm, there's beard butter, there's wax, there's the oil. It was like, I didn't know, this is my first time into this world so I'm just buying different ones and trying different ones. I had a whole side of my bathroom that was taken over by beard sh-t."

"I think this season is our best yet," Jack Quaid previously said regarding Season 3. "I'm very biased obviously, but it's a season that's even more messed up than the ones we've done so far. There's a lot of those signature messed up Boys' moments. I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you've never really seen them before. I'm just so excited for people to see it. That's going to be awesome… I don't know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors. now, and the crew, we're just this big, huge family. It just feels like second nature at this point, and I love it. But I'm really proud of what we did, and I can't wait for people to see it"

Season 3 of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Jensen Ackles, Laurie Holden, Sean Patrick Flanery, Katia Winter, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Nick Wechsler, and Justiin Davis. It debuts June 3rd on Prime Video.