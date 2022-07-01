The Boys Fans STUNNED by Major Homelander Twist

Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Boys! The penultimate episode of The Boys season three has arrived and brought with it a HUGE twist for its characters. Teased throughout episode 3.07, the final minute of the episode drops a major revelation, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is the biological father of Antony Starr's Homelander. The news, which in retrospect might have been obvious, has stunned audiences watching the show. Homelander's origins have been explored in part throughout the show, largely in the vague terms of how he was "made in a lab" and raised inside of one, but news that he's Soldier Boys son adds a major wrinkle to everything. You can see the varied reactions below!

Teases of Homelander's origin are dropped throughout the most recent episode but in the final scene Homelander gets a phone call from none other than Soldier Boy who tells him the truth, revealing that in 1980 he went to Dr Vogelbaum's lab for a genetics experiment, revealing that he....handed over a sample of his sperm, only to learn that Vought took that and made a kid...Homelander. He adds, "Turns out Vogelbaum made a kid, born spring 1981....My boy. If they had just kept me around, I'd have let you take the spotlight. What father wouldn't want that for his son?"

The first seven episodes of The Boys season three are now streaming, with just one left before the season concludes. Amazon Prime Video has already renewed the series for season four, with production starting later this year.