The Boys Fans STUNNED by Major Homelander Twist
Spoilers follow for this week's episode of The Boys! The penultimate episode of The Boys season three has arrived and brought with it a HUGE twist for its characters. Teased throughout episode 3.07, the final minute of the episode drops a major revelation, Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy is the biological father of Antony Starr's Homelander. The news, which in retrospect might have been obvious, has stunned audiences watching the show. Homelander's origins have been explored in part throughout the show, largely in the vague terms of how he was "made in a lab" and raised inside of one, but news that he's Soldier Boys son adds a major wrinkle to everything. You can see the varied reactions below!
Teases of Homelander's origin are dropped throughout the most recent episode but in the final scene Homelander gets a phone call from none other than Soldier Boy who tells him the truth, revealing that in 1980 he went to Dr Vogelbaum's lab for a genetics experiment, revealing that he....handed over a sample of his sperm, only to learn that Vought took that and made a kid...Homelander. He adds, "Turns out Vogelbaum made a kid, born spring 1981....My boy. If they had just kept me around, I'd have let you take the spotlight. What father wouldn't want that for his son?"
The first seven episodes of The Boys season three are now streaming, with just one left before the season concludes. Amazon Prime Video has already renewed the series for season four, with production starting later this year.
They're so screwed omg
#TheBoys spoilers— chris 🧩 (@chrisdadeviant) July 1, 2022
homelander and soldier boy are father & son they're so screwed omg
pic.twitter.com/gBf2fygV8B
Of course
Of course Soldier Boy is Homelander’s father 🙄 #TheBoys— josie (@Golden_Josette) July 1, 2022
It's true, all of it.
Please don't tell me. Homelander is Soldier boy's son #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/1zFgQDAYAe— ✨✨AP ✨✨ FirstKill spoilers (@AdvancedPTV) July 1, 2022
-Redacted-
HOLY SHIITTTT??!!. THE ENDING OF EPISODE 7?!?!. SO SOLDIER BOY IS HOMELANDER'S *PEEEEP*???!!! #TheBoys— ichvan | soldier boy (@Alazoel) July 1, 2022
💀💀
soldier boy being homelander’s dad 💀💀— lexa 🦋 (@jadonmsanchos) July 1, 2022
Quite the twist
SPOILERS FOR THE BOYS BELOW— Daniel (@Daniel06796128) July 1, 2022
Wow, crazy episode of The Boys. I had heard some theories that Soldier Boy was Homelander's dad, but that's still quite the twist. Makes sense though. Nice to get a more complete picture. Can't wait until the finale next week!
Shaking
shaking at the thought of a soldier boy/homelander team up, the chances are extremely low but never zero #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/X7BdaDQZhg— m.by__sana (@cioccolatoluv) July 1, 2022
Yes way
No way homelander is soldier boy son #theboys #Homelander— marvel posts (@QuanHill9) July 1, 2022
WTF WHY DIDN'T I SEE THAT COMING
#TheBoys spoilers— beuth (@24DAVlD) July 1, 2022
SOLDIER BOY IS HOMELANDER’S FATHER ??? WTF WHY DIDN’T I SEE THAT COMING
Like father, like son
One think Homelander and Soldier Boy have in common is their weird fetishes #TheBoysTV— Chanel (@AchinforAckles) July 1, 2022