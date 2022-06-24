The Boys Reveals Its Craziest Fight Scene Yet

The Boys has revealed its craziest fight scene yet – though few of us expected it to come in Season 3's highly-anticipated "Herogasm" episode. (WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS Follow!) However, for the various main characters of The Boys all roads seemed to converge on the annual superhero orgy event and the only "climactic" moment turned out to four-way tag-team match that didn't require any clothes coming off. Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) came looking for payback against some former teammates; Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) were hopped-up on Temp-V and were in cahoots with Soldier Boy – all for the moment that Homelander shows up.

Again: no fans of The Boys had it on their bingo card that Homelander would have a big drag-out fight with Butcher and Soldier Boy in this episode – and no one thought that Hughie would get to throw down with the biggest, baddest, supes around. But it happened, and it was pretty spectacular.

Credit where credit is due: the cast of The Boys sells this action sequence almost better than the stunt team choreographed it. Antony Starr anchors The Boys with his simmering (erupting?) mania as Homelander – but he's even more terrifying in a moment where he actually has a fight on his hands. Karl Urban is always chewing up the scenery as Buchter – but getting to see him truly get to fight Homelander with a satisfied grin on his face was a whole other level.

Fans seem to be quickly looking at superpowered Hughie as the breakout of Season 3, and he certainly got to shine here, both in his dramatic moments with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and actually getting to be a tough guy for once, facing both A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Homelander. Jensen Ackles is just killing it (literally and figuratively) as Soldier Boy, and his collision with Homelander was as epic as expected – though not as explicit as it was in the comics...

Fans are still viewing The Boys "Herogasm" episode for first time, and the footage of the Homelander-Soldier Boy-Butcher-Hughie fight has already been ripped to social media. However, we'll hold off until Prime Video releases the official clip – which you know has to be coming soon. How could The Boys NOT highlight its best action sequence yet?

The Boys Season 3 is streaming on Prime Video.