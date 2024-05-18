The Fairly OddParents Producers Explain Why Timmy Isn't In New Series (Exclusive)

The Fairly OddParents will be making its major return to screens with a brand new series this Monday, and the co-executive producers behind this new era of the franchise explained to ComicBook why Timmy Turner isn't and won't be showing up in the new episodes! The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, rather than a reboot, is a sequel series to the adventures of the original animated favorite that came to an end some time ago. Featuring a brand new Godkid at the center, Hazel, as she is joined by Cosmo and Wanda following their thousands of years long retirement period.

One of the big burning questions fans had as with this being a sequel instead of a full reboot, with central stars Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee returning as Cosmo and Wanda respectively, was whether or not we would be seeing other characters from the original return. This definitely includes Timmy Turner, as fans debated over a character design showing up in new online clips (and in the premiere episode) possibly being Timmy. But in asking co-executive producers Lindsay Katai and David Stone about it, they confirmed that this wasn't Timmy as he won't be showing up in The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish at all.

Why Timmy Isn't In The New Fairly OddParents

"It's not Timmy, it's not Timmy. Timmy still exists," Katai told ComicBook. "This is a visual send up of that, of one of the first episodes where Timmy wished to be grown up and this is what he ended up looking like. I know a lot of fans are very committed to that ending of Channel Chasers, and I think that our show does not overwrite that at all. Because Cosmo and Wanda took a 10,000 year vacation through space and time. They still have future god kids. It could be Timmy's kids, who knows?"

"So...Timmy exists elsewhere and people's ideal of what his ending can be can remain their ideal," Katai continued. "Cosmo and Wanda won't be done after Hazel, but Hazel is their current god kid. We wanted to tip our little pink hat to Timmy here and there, so we have other visual gags referencing Timmy as well, but I don't know if we want to spoil right out of the gate, but that's just one of them."

As for using that older Timmy design reference for a character that's already caused so much debate, David Stone reveals the team just wanted to use it because it was funny, "The one you're speaking of particular, we all just thought the design was hilarious. We kind of wanted to use it." Even going as far as Katai revealing that they use this design quite a bit, "So actually, any time we need some grown-up to stick in there, I think we use this adult, not-Timmy. He's in it quite a bit, but it's not Timmy."

As for why Katai went ahead and confirmed this not being Timmy to end the debate, Katai explains that while there's hope we could see Timmy in proper in the future, The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish team wanted fans to instead focus on Hazel's introduction, "We didn't want to make people wait on, do we see Timmy? Don't we see Timmy? Because the fact is, no, you don't, and so we don't want to tease this thing that you're not going to see. We might see him in the future if we get more episodes ordered. That's certainly not off the table, but we wanted to focus on Hazel for the first bit of the show. Because this is Hazel's time. We have Ashleigh [Crystal Hairston] voicing her in the room and she does such an amazing job both in the writer's room and in the voice booth."

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish premieres on Monday, May 20th with Nickelodeon.