The Boys Stars Jack Quaid & Karl Urban Share Killer Halloween Costumes

There's plenty of blood shed on Prime Video's The Boys, but stars Jack Quaid and Karl Urban took to social media last night to share a photo of themselves in Halloween costumes that give the supes and The Boys a run for their collective money. While Alex from A Clockwork Orange, whose iconic look Urban takes on, doesn't have a huge bodycount, he is a pretty sadistic, antisocial bastard. Quaid, on the other hand, suited up in the jumpsuit and hockey mask of Jason Voorhees. That's a dude who would give Homelander some trouble, if only because it would be fun to watch Anthony Starr emotionally break down as the killer kept coming back after each subsequent death.

Let's be honest: couples costumes are a high-risk, high-reward venture. But these two pull it off, if only because they're both so charming and it's kind of adorable to think of Butcher and Wee Hughie electing to take a Halloween selfie together.

And to add to the fun, the Scream movies official Instagram popped into the comments with a "killer costume!" joke.

You can see the image below.

The Boys Season 4 is set to introduce two new supes to its already expansive roster of enhanced individuals. Amazon Prime Video recently revealed the first looks at Firecracker and Sister Sage. Orange is the New Black star Susan Heyward will bring Sister Sage to life while The Tick's Valorie Curry suits up as Firecracker. Both of these character costumes are designed by The Boys costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, a veteran of comic book hits like Iron Man, Black Lightning, Titans, and Doom Patrol.

The fourth season, which is currently in production, will also seemingly bring back a familiar face fans thought was gone forever (spoilers), so it's sure to be as wild a season as we've seen yet.

...Well, maybe not as wild. It's hard to imagine anybody's going to top "Herogasm."