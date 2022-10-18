The Boys Season 4 Set Photo Reveals Return of a Superhero Who Died in Season 3

Death is usually the end for superheroes in the world of The Boys, but one hero who fans saw meeting their doom at the end of Season 3 is making a comeback in Season 4. Despite being killed by Homelander, Black Noir is returning to The Boys next season. There will be a different character in the Black Noir suit than the one that perished at the hands of Homelander, but a new photo from the set of Season 4 confirms the hero is making a comeback.

In the set photo below, you can see Black Noir standing with other heroes in The Seven. It was already revealed that the hero would be making his way back into the fold, but this photo proves that he has a role to play with the other heroes in the new season. Take a look!

Looks like Black Noir is back from the dead on the set of The Boys season 4 pic.twitter.com/9IrwzGmbWN — Comicodigy (@comicodigy) October 12, 2022

Did The Boys Really Kill Black Noir?

Black Noir wears a suit that covers his entire body and face. He also doesn't ever speak. That makes it easy for other people to come in and take on the mantle of the hero. That's the concept The Boys will follow with Black Noir in Season 4.

After Season 3, creator Eric Kripke revealed that the show would be bringing Black Noir back, along with the actor who plays him. Nathan Mitchell will once again don the Black Noir suit, though he'll be playing a different character. It's a bit confusing, but it's an effective way to keep Mitchell around while also finding new ways to use Black Noir. "A character who is completely silent and in a black mask can be recast," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year.

"It's definitely not the last we've seen of Black Noir as a hero. It's just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in season 3, he's gone," Kripke explained. "But we have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season."

It seems as though there will be some differences to Black Noir in Season 4, but his costume will remain the same. That certainly explains the new set photo.

The Boys Season 4 will likely arrive on Amazon Prime Video on 2023.