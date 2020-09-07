The Boys' Karen Fukuhara Made Her Own Sign Language for the Show

✖

The first three episodes of The Boys season two have been released on Amazon Prime Video, bringing the world of over-the-top supes and Karl Urban's hit squad back into the world. One of the biggest reveals in the first batch of episodes is that Karen Fukuhara's Kimiko is reunited with her brother Kenji, played by Abraham Lim. What becomes clear in their scenes though is that the pair have their own way of communicating through sign, but as revealed by the official Twitter account for the series an all-new sign language was created for the pair and for the show.

"Some of you might notice that Kimiko is not using ASL or any known sign language." the account wrote during a Watch Party of the first three episodes. "@KarenFukuhara worked with a sign language expert to create her own unique sign language."

The first episode of season two also brought frustration between Kimiko and Frenchie as she attempted to communicate with him, both using written words and other means. Following Kenji's death at the hands of Stormfront in the third episode, the pair will likely need to dig into their communication skills as Fukuhara told us in an interview.

"I think in season 1, it's pretty honest and straightforward," Fukuhara told ComicBook.com. "Kimiko needs Frenchie, and Frenchie, in a very unconditional, loving way, needs Kimiko as well, and in season 2, we see the two of them growing apart a little bit, and it comes from a place of, actually for Kimiko, it comes from her wanting to be her own person, and find her own path and individuality outside of Frenchie. So there's a little but of clashing that goes on.

"I feel like starting season 2, I don't want to say Frenchie's in a comfort zone, but he kind of feels good with his relationship with Kimiko," Tomer Capon added. "I mean, he was so lost in season 1, and then he found his mirroring, his soulmate, not in a romantic or brotherly way, just this spiritual connection, just someone who understands, without talking even, his pain, his trauma. And starting season 2, I think, with the relationship, he feels like it's an anchor for him in so many levels, but girl's wanna grow up, she wanna spread her wings, and I think it's not easy for Frenchie to accept that."

Amazon Prime will debut the remaining five episodes of season two weekly, culminating in the season two finale premiering on Friday, October 9. Though the first season dropped all at once last year, Amazon has a chance to create some appointment television for its streaming service not unlike The Mandalorian.

The series has also already been renewed for a third season but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when it will be able to shoot, resulting in the cast for the series releasing a a dire warning for those eager to see their adventures continue: Wear a mask.