The Boys Season 2 Released Early, Now Available on Amazon Prime

Amazon has once again surprised fans of The Boys with an early release. During the show's first season, it was dropped suddenly, shocking fans, and this time around they've released the first three episodes of the second season, a day before they were expected to drop. New episodes of The Boys are scheduled to drop on Fridays but as of right now, you can watch "The Big Ride," "Proper Preparation and Planning," and "Over the Hill With the Swords of a Thousand Men." The episodes pick up after last year's massive cliffhanger, and Amazon is promising more violence and insanity in the second season.

Literally. Check out the official synopsis for the season two premiere episode:

"Season 2! New and improved! Now with 50% more explosive decapitations, terrorists, S&M hookers, cults, and a new pine fresh scent! But wait, there’s more! 2X MORE blood, guts and gore than the other leading brands! This exclusive offer is available only on Amazon Prime Video! Don't Delay! Order now!"

The end of the show's first season revealed that Butcher's wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will pick up where that let off, while also likely to put Hughie and Butcher on collision course.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," series star Jack Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season two is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season two. I think it's even better than Season one, in my opinion."

You can check out the official Season two synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The first three episodes of The Boys' second season are available now. For the next five weeks, each Friday will see a new episode released.