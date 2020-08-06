The Boys Issue NSFW Plea to Wear Masks if Fans Want to See Season 3

✖

Though the series has already been renewed for a third season, weeks before its second even premieres on Amazon Prime video, the stars of The Boys have a dire warning for those eager to see their adventures continue: Wear a mask. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has somehow created a political issue out of the act of wearing a mask during a global health crisis, and the fact that the Supes and The Boys can actually come together to agree on it can perhaps chance some minds. In the video below you'll see the cast make a NSFW demand for you to wear them with the kind of jokes one might expect from the R-rated series. Watch it in full in the player below.

The video includes some hilarious moments from the cast members of the series with Jack Quaid quipping: "You want a Boys season 3? They're not going to let us shoot unless we get the numbers down, so please." In the end though, Karen Fukuhara has the best line, adding: "And all the Karens out there, stop giving us a bad name and put in your f***ing masks."

In addition to already confirming that the series has been renewed for a third season, Amazon is betting big on the franchise as a whole. Along with the upcoming second season of the series will be an aftershow hosted by Aisha Tyler called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys with the first episode arriving before the premiere of Season 2.

"Amazon, in a bold and historic push to expand their ‘weirdo’ demographic, has greenlit Season 3 of The Boys!" showrunner Eric Kripke said when the renewal announcement was made. "The writers and I are hard at work in the (virtual) writer’s room and we’re sad to say, the world has given us way too much material. We hope to be shooting in early 2021, but that’s up to a microscopic virus. As if that wasn’t enough, we’re bringing you a Season 2 after show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys. Double entendre intended. Hosted by the incomparable Aisha Tyler and guest starring the cast and crew, it’s a deep dive into how we make this insane thing. Seriously, thanks to Sony, Amazon and the fans. We love making this show so much, and we’re thrilled we get to make more."

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.

