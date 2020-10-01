The Boys & Mulan Break Into Netflix-Dominated Top Ten Streamed Programs

✖

Ever since Nielsen began revealing ratings for the top streaming programs earlier this year, the weekly top 10 lists have been dominated exclusively by Netflix titles. The country's most popular streaming service delivers the most popular streaming content, and no other service has been able to break Netflix's hold on Nielsen's top 10. That changed this week, however, as Nielsen revealed the first streaming ratings for the week of August 31st to September 6th.

The ratings, released exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter, show that Amazon's The Boys and Disney's Mulan were able to break into Nielsen's top 10 at the beginning of September, becoming the first two non-Netflix titles to do so.

Both Mulan and the second season of The Boys were released on September 4th, so they only counted for two days of these ratings. Even with just those two days, the titles were streamed by a massive audience.

The Boys was streamed for a total of 891 million minutes during that span, enough to give it the third spot in the ratings, behind Netflix's Cobra Kai and Lucifer. The second season debuted on September 4th with three episodes, giving fans plenty to watch.

Mulan was released as a premium purchase on Disney+ that same weekend, and it cost users an extra $30 to access it. That didn't seem to matter, as it was still streamed for a total of 525 million minutes in those first two days.

Below, you can check out the full Nielsen top 10 streaming ratings for August 31st through September 6th.

Cobra Kai (Netflix) - 2.17 billion minutes viewed Lucifer (Netflix) - 1.42 billion The Boys (Amazon) - 891 million The Office (Netflix) - 843 million Criminal Minds (Netflix) - 675 million Shameless (Netflix) - 639 million Away (Netflix) - 631 million Grey's Anatomy (Netflix) - 616 million The Legend of Korra (Netflix) - 541 million Mulan (Disney+) - 525 million

It's also worth noting that this was the week Lucifer lost its crown. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai were released on Netflix on August 28th and have been a major streaming staple ever since.

Were you surprised to see The Boys and Mulan take on Netflix in the Nielsen top 10? Let us know in the comments!