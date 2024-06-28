The Boys: Paul Reiser Confirms He's Returning for Final Season

The Legend isn't done yet on The Boys, according to Paul Reiser. The '80s and '90s comedy icon is set to reprise his role as The Legend in the fifth and final season of The Boys, although even Reiser has no idea what the character will actually be doing on the show. Speaking with ComicBook in support of his new movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Reiser admitted that there have been talks about bringing him back for the last season of the hit superhero show, and that as far as he knows, they're writing something now that includes his character.

The Legend is a recurring character on the series, who first appeared in season three. He was the Senior Vice President of Hero Management for Vought American, the predecessor to Madelyn Stillwell, and the one who established the job's biggest responsibility: covering up for Vought's supes. Eventually he left that gig, in part becuase he believed in the actual promise of superheroes -- something that even led him to work briefly with The Boys, although these days he doesn't like or trust Billy Butcher.

"Yeah, there's been talks about that. I think there is something they're writing for me," Reiser said. "That was so fun -- it's not my kind of show, and famously, I told my son, who's now writing these Marvel Aliens comics...but when I got offered the role on The Boys, I had not only not seen it, I hadn't heard of it, and I said, 'Hey, do you know abuot this show The Boys? They want me to be on it. What do you know about it?' He says, 'Oh, it's great, and you'll hate it.' I went, 'Why would I hate it?' He goes, 'Oh, just watch.' And I remember watching it and going, 'Oh, wow, this is way over the top.' But in short order, I saw, they're notj ust stretching it for the sake of it -- that's the point of it; it's so over-the-top and graphic and funny and smart. And the role was very funny. I was like, 'What's the guy called?' And it's like, 'The Legend,' and I went, 'sold.'"

In Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter's life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

The film is set to debut on Netflix on July 3.