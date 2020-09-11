The Boys Promo Reveals SPOILER Gets Fired From The Seven

✖

Ahead of tomorrow's new episode of The Boys (which will go live on Amazon Prime video at Midnight!), a new promo for the fourth episode of season two has arrived and reveals a major change to the status quo of The Seven. Potential spoilers ahead! As revealed in the first seconds of the new episode's promo, Jessie T. Usher's A-Train is on his way out of the Vought superhero group. The character just made his triumphant return in the second episode of the new season, but Homelander will probably have a hard time sticking to this dismissal. Check out the promo in the player below and peep the full new episode tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.

Usher's speedster supe has found himself in many precarious situations this season already including how he's handling what he knows about Starlight. Speaking with ComicBook.com ahead of the season's debut, Usher told us the two will rely upon each other by the time the sophomore outing comes to an end.

"You know what I think, I think honestly Starlight might learn more from A-train because this is the first time that she's got a chance to... She doesn't necessarily ask questions but she has, you know she has questions. They get answered in season two," Usher says. "So I think she learns a little bit more about who he is and why he is the way that he is based on these series of events that play out. They know that they kind of need something from one another. They just don't know what it is. You know, they are constantly playing this ongoing game of chess of like who is gonna have the advantage over the other person and when are they going to need to use that advantage."

Usher concluded, "It just allows for a lot of back and forth some teeter-totter, you know, some exploitation and some, some blackmail and there are all these things. But, at the same time they kind of need each other. It's a complex situation to be in."

Following the debut of the fourth episode, The Boys season two will officially be halfway over. New episodes will continue to debut on Amazon Prime Video weekly on Fridays, culminating in the season two finale premiering on October 9. Amazon's new release strategy for the second season has not been that popular with some members of the show's fandom, who have been review bombing the series on the platform to give it it one-star reviews, despite admitting to enjoying the new season.

The Boys has also already been renewed for a third season but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic it's unclear when it will be able to shoot, resulting in the cast for the series releasing a a dire warning for those eager to see their adventures continue: Wear a mask.