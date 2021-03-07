The Boys Season 3 Set Photo Advertises for Girls With Guns

✖

Production on The Boys Season 3 is well underway in Canada, and if the latest set photos are any indication — the next batch of episodes from the smash Amazon Prime hit will be as timely as ever. Saturday evening, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shared pictures of what appears to be a gun convention taking place where the ominous Vought International has a significant presence.

The banners captured in Kripke's photo show advertisements for "GalGear," pink-colored clothing and accessories for guns. In another picture, an assault-style rifle can be seen with a pink camouflage. One of the banners even has a play on Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want To Have Fun."

Exact plot details for the third outing of the show have been kept close to the chest, outside of the arrival of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy to the greater The Boys universe. In an interview last year around the release of Season Two, Kripke teased just how bad of a guy Ackles will really be.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke explained to Variety in an interview last year. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

That marks a reunion for Ackles and Kripke, two creatives that previously worked together on Supernatural. It's their working relationship that has also set up a potential future role from fellow Supernatural alum Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"I absolutely have [talked to Morgan]. There's one role we're already talking about," Kripke said last year. "He's on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we're talking about," Kripke said. "But we are [talking], just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don't think it's a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we're both talking about it."

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date, while the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.