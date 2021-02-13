The Boys Season 3 Begins Filming This Week

✖

We've known for some time that the plan has been for a few months to begin production on The Boys season three in the early part of 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the series was forced to delay filming, and delay even further as the cast returns to Toronto and undergoes mandatory two-week quarantines, but cameras are about to start rolling. Series creator/showrunner Eric Kripke took to Twitter to talk about a panel he's speaking on this weekend and in doing so confirmed that production on the series begins sometime next week. Given the show's frequent sharing of photos from the set we'll no doubt find out when production has officially begun very soon.

"The thing that has worried me about Season 3 is that it has become really fun and breezy to write again," Kripke previously told Consequence of Sound. "That worries me. It’s feeling enjoyable. I should be in intense, deep introspection for this. I know, obviously, that every season of a television show gets a little bit harder because all of your original best instincts to explore have been explored. So, you have to start going to some of the areas that it wouldn’t at first have occurred you to go to in those stories, and those are always a little trickier to make feel as big and as fascinating as the stuff you hit early on. So, it’s challenging."

Wanna see how insane I've gone after 2 weeks of Toronto quarantine? Watch my live interview SATURDAY at 2PM ET. We'll discuss #SPN & #TheBoys & screenwriting tips. (#TheBoysTV shoots in MERE DAYS btw). Tune in on Sat, link below! #SPNFamily @TheBoysTV https://t.co/FUw9Fy5S6D pic.twitter.com/cVx2ob53bM — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 12, 2021

One thing that fans can expected in the third season is an adaptation of the "Herogasm" storyline, an arc in the comic that functioned as a parody of major comic book events wherein the supes run off to have a vacation and take part in unimaginable debauchery with each other.Also set to appear will be Kripke's former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles who is set to take on the role of the Vought supe "Soldier Boy" in the new season, a character that worked as a Captain America analogue in the Garth Ennis comics.

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but given the time it will take to shoot eight episodes and then finish a lengthy post-production process there could be an entire year without new episodes of The Boys.