The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Counting On" Joining Jensen Ackles in The Boys

Jeffrey Dean Morgan says he's "counting on" reuniting with his Supernatural alums Jensen Ackles and Eric Kripke in The Boys, where Ackles joins the upcoming third season as Soldier Boy. Last January, Kripke offered Morgan a Season 3 role over Twitter when Morgan tweeted love for the TV-MA-rated superhero satire and said he'd "go play with that gang anytime." Morgan added he'd suit up for The Boys "in a heartbeat," and by July, Kripke revealed ongoing talks with the Walking Dead star for an undisclosed role. Weeks later, Kripke cautioned fans that limited availability and the coronavirus pandemic might make Morgan's Boys role one of the "many things COVID is screwing up in this world."

Asked on Twitter Saturday if he's still up for joining The Boys, Morgan tweeted, "Counting on it. @therealKripke ya hear me?" In a subsequent tweet, Morgan wrote he's "super excited" for his Supernatural son and added Ackles is "gonna kill it" as the original superhero Soldier Boy.

"I absolutely have [talked to Morgan]. There's one role we're already talking about," Kripke told Collider over the summer, adding both camps have to "coordinate" because of Morgan's starring role as Negan on The Walking Dead.

"He's on The Walking Dead, so he has another home. But we already talked about one role, and there might be a potential other that we're talking about," Kripke said. "But we are [talking], just this past week we were literally texting back and forth about trying to figure out how to get him on the show. I don't think it's a done deal yet, but the will is there, and we're both talking about it."

Asked about Morgan's potential role in an August update, Kripke pointed out that COVID-19 "could really screw that up."

"He is on The Walking Dead, so he can only come up for a couple of days. If there's still a two-week quarantine between Canada and the United States, that renders that impossible," he told Games Radar. "Of the many things COVID is screwing up in this world, a Jeffrey Dean Morgan cameo or a Jeffrey Dean Morgan role may be one of them. But if the quarantine is removed and a couple of things break our way? Then yeah, we'll try to figure it out."

Last week, star Karl Urban revealed he was en route to Toronto to begin filming "in a highly tested, PPE, zone controlled, socially distanced way."

"I think, because of COVID and because we're shooting in the winter which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it's a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season," Homelander actor Antony Starr told ComicBook.com in January. "I'll head up soon. Honestly, I'm chomping at the bit to get back into it, but there's just a lot of new regulations. It's a whole new world with COVID that we have to adhere to a bunch of new regulations, so very soon. Can't be soon enough."

Morgan recently wrapped a six-week shoot on the extended Season 10 of The Walking Dead. The pandemic-proofed Georgia set of the zombie drama resumed production in October after spending most of 2020 shuttered by the virus, and The Walking Dead returns to life with six new episodes on Sunday, February 28, on AMC.

