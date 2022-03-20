The Boys Season 3 Trailer was “Flagged for Content” Over 20 Million Times

In case you didn’t know by now, Amazon’s The Boys rarely holds back its true thoughts and feelings. The recently released teaser trailer for the show’s third season was equally as brutal with the violence and gore. Enough so, the official social media accounts for the show say the trailer was flagged or reported for its content over 20 million times. That’s at least one or two million more times than the number of times Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) says “diabolical” in the show’s first two seasons.

“Everyone’s raving that the Season 3 is ‘deeply unhinged’ and asking ‘what the f-ck did we just watch?’,” the show’s account tweeted.

As with most superhero projects released in Hollywood, Amazon is remaining pretty mum on details for the show’s third outing. The Boys star Jack Quaid, however, says this season is his favorite one yet.

“I think this season is our best yet,” Quaid has said previously of Season 3. “I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up Boys’ moments. I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors. now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family. It just feels like second nature at this point, and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did, and I can’t wait for people to see it”

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

