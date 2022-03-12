The Boys Season 3 Red Band Trailer Released

The trailer for Season 3 of The Boys is here and while the popular Prime Video series was set to be over-the-top, if the trailer is any indication, Season three is going to be one wild, insane ride. As was hinted at in the previously released poster, the upcoming season will see a major change for Butcher (Karl Urban), but we also get glimpses of Jensen Ackles’ Captain America parody character Soldier Boy as well as plenty of blood, sex, and violence. You can check out the trailer, released Saturday at South by Southwest, for yourself in the video player up top.

Season 2 of The Boys left things in an interesting place, with Compound V being made public knowledge and The Seven taken over by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). However, what seemed like a victory for The Boys may not actually be one. Anti-supe Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), unbeknownst to everyone, is a Supe herself — and Hughie (Jack Quaid) is now working for her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think this season is our best yet,” Quaid has said previously of Season 3. “I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up Boys’ moments. I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors. now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family. It just feels like second nature at this point, and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did, and I can’t wait for people to see it”

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Season 3 of The Boys premiers June 3rd on Prime Video.