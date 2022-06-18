The Boys Creator Reveals What Happened to Season 3's Huge Genital Set

Weeks after the first chunk of The Boys Season 3 debuted on Prime Video, fans still can't get over the particularly gruesome scene that opened the show involving Termite, this world's version of Ant-Man. As has been previously revealed by both showrunner Eric Kripke and VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet, the massive penis used in the scene was actually built practically as a set the actors involved could act with.

As Kripke recalls, he didn't want the set to go to waste, but simply had no place to store it. Alas, Prime Video ultimately opted to destroy the massive set of genitals so the streamer wouldn't be the one to foot an...ahem...sizable storage bill.

"So this is hilarious, but there came this very sad day where the production designer called me and said, "We're out of stage space. The penis is massive. We have to tear it down,'" Kripke recalled of the ill-fated phone call. "And I said, 'No, we have to find a place to store it.'"

He even ran it up the chain to see if the show's producers will be willing to store it somewhere for old time's sake. Nobody was willing to take the leap and pay for storage, however.

"And my producer's like, '[I'm not spending thousands and thousands of dollars just to store this giant penis for posterity. So unless you want to put it in your backyard, it's done,'" the writer added. "And I would say I went so far as to mention it casually to my wife just to take her temperature. But there was just simply no place to put it. So sadly, it was destroyed."

It’s not often in life I get permission to post a picture of myself arms akimbo in front of a giant dick and three lines of coke. #yeswebuiltit #theboys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/xHntyCIUPK — Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) June 10, 2022

Fleet first shared a look at the set earlier this month, showing crew members getting ready to film the scenes using both the penis and the massive lines of cocaine.

"It's not often in life I get permission to post a picture of myself arms akimbo in front of a giant d--k and three lines of coke," Fleet shared on his social media profiles Friday.

The five four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!