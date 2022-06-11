✖

It's now been a week since the third season of The Boys started airing new episodes on Prime Video, with four episodes having been released as of this writing. Last weekend saw the debut of the first three episodes of the season, including the shocking moment when the series adapted an insane fan theory involving shrinking superheroes and body parts.

In the sequence in question, a hero named Termite shrunk down to the size of an ant to enter his partner's body through his phallus during a little roll in the hay. Only Termite had just snorted a line of coke prior and proceeds to sneeze while inside his partner, reverting to his regular size and gruesomely destroying his partners lower half. As it turns out, the shrunken hero dealt with a physical set piece, and The Boys VFX supervisor Stephan Fleet as revealed it for the first time.

It’s not often in life I get permission to post a picture of myself arms akimbo in front of a giant dick and three lines of coke. #yeswebuiltit #theboys #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/xHntyCIUPK — Stephan Fleet (@stephanfleet) June 10, 2022

"It's not often in life I get permission to post a picture of myself arms akimbo in front of a giant d--k and three lines of coke," Fleet shared on his social media profiles Friday.

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke revealed earlier this month that the moment was filmed using a practical set.

"We built that penis practically, that's a real penis," Kripke told IGN at the time.. "VFX had to skin it over a little bit and give some more human pours. That is an eleven-foot high twenty-foot long penis. That tunnel inside is really the urethra inside that giant penis. It was built at such an insane cost. It was so expensive. This is why I have the best job in the world."

The first four episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes are scheduled for release every Friday.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!