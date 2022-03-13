The Boys Star Karl Urban Confirms Season 4 Filming Before Amazon’s Official Reveal

As it turns out, The Boys will get another season from Prime Video. Despite not having an official greenlight from Prime Video or an official announcement, The Boys star Karl Urban revealed at SXSW he’s filming the show’s fourth season toward the end of the year.

“I’m shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year,” Urban told Variety over the weekend. The conversation was part of a larger group including The Boys creator Eric Kripke and other actors from the series

Amazon recently released the trailer for The Boys Season 3, teasing the most off-the-rails season of the show yet.

“I think this season is our best yet,” The Boys star Jack Quaid has said previously of Season 3. “I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up Boys’ moments. I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors. now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family. It just feels like second nature at this point, and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did, and I can’t wait for people to see it”

Season Three of The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

