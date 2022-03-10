The Boys Drops Latest Tease For Season 3 Trailer

The wait for the first teaser trailer for The Boys Season 3 may be coming to an end very soon. The Prime Video original series recently debuted its first spinoff, an animated anthology titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical, to tide fans over until an official trailer for the live-action series is finally released. With the Season 3 premiere set for June 3rd, the Amazon streaming service is enticing fans with a behind-the-scenes look at four members of the cast, who are all doing their best to keep their eyes out for the third season’s trailer.

“Keeping an eye out for the S3 teaser,” a tweet from The Boys Twitter account reads. Attached to the post are four photos of Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko Miyashiro), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), and Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell). Each actor is also wearing eye patches to prevent dark circles from forming, which means they are preparing their peepers for that trailer drop.

Keeping an eye out for the S3 teaser. pic.twitter.com/10qEYMnR5I — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) March 9, 2022

Jack Quaid promised things are “more messed up” in the third season of The Boys, but also teased that he thinks it’s the best yet.

“I think this season is our best yet. I’m very biased obviously, but it’s a season that’s even more messed up than the ones we’ve done so far. There’s a lot of those signature messed up ‘Boys’ moments,” Quaid told TheWrap. “I think we tackle a lot of new territory. I think you see our characters in places that you’ve never really seen them before. I’m just so excited for people to see it. That’s going to be awesome… I don’t know what else to say besides, I think I had the most fun shooting this season compared to the others because all of the actors now, and the crew, we’re just this big, huge family It just feels like second nature at this point and I love it. But I’m really proud of what we did and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

One of the newcomers to the franchise is the Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, who plays the Captain America parody character Soldier Boy. The actor has called his character a “jackass,” and claims he’s not actually bearded for the entire duration of the new season.

“What happens is they kind of find me, and I’ve been essentially in captivity for a while And so, when they do, I’m bearded and I look like Cast Away, but then they clean me up and I get my superhero outfit back on and I go to town,” Ackles said on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. “He’s a grandpa. He’s from the ’40s. He fought in World War II, and he’s just this curmudgeon, bigoted a–hole. He doesn’t age, so he’s this young, 40-year-old superhero who’s really 80 years old or 90 years old. There’s just so much material there, you’ll see what I mean when you see the show but he has a taste for people who were of his era.”

