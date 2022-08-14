The Boys Season 4: Jack Quaid Teases Filming Starts Soon

Principal photography for The Boys Season 4 will soon begin. Days after Antony Starr and Chace Crawford teased their trip to Canada to begin filming the season, Jack Quaid has now shared a similar tease on his own Instagram account. Flipping the bird to his camera, Quaid shared a selfie from aboard a plane.

"Ah shit, here we go again," the actor said on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Karl Urban suggested filming would begin in the later parts of August.

"We're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four," Urban told Collider in July. "So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

The adult-oriented superhero show was renewed for a fourth season before Season 3 even debuted on the Amazon-owned streaming service.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement announcing the renewal. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video while Season 4 has yet to set a release date.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!