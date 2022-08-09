The Boys Star Reveals Major Season 4 Update

It looks like The Boys Season 4 will soon begin to roll cameras. Tuesday, Antony Starr shared a pair of photos of himself with The Boys co-star Chace Crawford traveling on an airplane, suggesting the duo was on the way to begin filming the fourth outing of the Prime Video hit. The series has traditionally been filmed in Canada.

"Travel time," Starr shared on Instagram. "Wonder what that means."

Earlier this summer, Karl Urban revealed the season would begin filming on August 22nd, now under two weeks from today.

"We're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four," Urban told Collider in July. "So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

The adult-oriented superhero show was renewed for a fourth season before Season 3 even debuted on the Amazon-owned streaming service.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement announcing the renewal. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.

What have you thought about the show's latest season so far? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!