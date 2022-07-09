The Boys: Karl Urban Reveals When Season 4 Starts Filming

The third season of The Boys just wrapped on Prime Video, and the next season will start principal photography before no time at all. In fact, The Boys lead Karl Urban suggests the fourth season of the show will begin in a matter of weeks.

"We're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four," Urban said in a recent chat with Collider. "So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait. It's a fun gang to play with, we work hard and play hard, and I can't wait to see where they take the characters from where we leave them at the end of this season."

The Prime Video hit was renewed for a fourth season just one week after its third season premiere. The streamer is also developing a live-action spinoff focused on a Vought-run colleged.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement announcing the renewal. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Prime Video.

