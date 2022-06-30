The Boys Season 4: Karl Urban Confirms Production Starts Soon

It didn't take that many episodes of The Boys season three to premiere before Amazon Prime Video bet on more episodes and officially ordered a season four of the series. The news was first revealed earlier this month and now it seems like the cast and crew are getting back together much sooner than we could have expected. Speaking in a new interview with Collider, Billy Butcher himself Karl Urban confirmed that filming on season four begins in August of this year, specifically August 22. Urban revealed that while he knows when they start production on the new batch of episodes, he doesn't know much about the content of these new episodes.

"We're about two months away from filming, and I have no idea," Urban said. "So that'll tell you something, but yeah, not too far away. I mean, I expect that we'll... I'm actually going to be seeing Kripke next week and I expect conversations will start to happen about what he's got in store. I like to give them the respect of being able to do their writing process and not be harassed by actors going, 'What are we doing?' But I can't wait. They always come up with insane stuff, so yeah, it's going to be fun."

Despite being review bombed by some disgruntled fans, Amazon Prime Video clearly has the numbers and know how big of a hit they have on their hands with The Boys. It was previously confirmed that over the first three days of the season premiering, the worldwide audience for The Boys has grown by +17% from Season 2, and +234% from Season 1.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, previously said in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

New episodes of The Boys air every Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Two episodes remain in season three.