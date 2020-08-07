The Boys Season 2 Clip Pits Butcher Against Hughie in Tense Showdown

✖

Fans of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series will find a lot to like about the latest clip from The Boys season two. Though previous clips delved into the goofy action and hilarious use of gore, this one gets at the heart of the series' entire plot as Hughie and Butcher find themselves at odds. In the clip, Karl Urban and Jack Quaid's characters have a major disagreement about how The Boys will continue to be run following the explosive season one finale and their new status as some of America's Most Wanted. Check out the video in the player below and let us know if you're Team Hughie or Team Butcher.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," star Quaid previously told ComicBook.com about the new episodes. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season Two is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season Two. I think it's even better than Season One, in my opinion."

Season two of The Boys is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th with the first three episodes of the new season. The remaining five episodes will premiere weekly for the five weeks following. The new season will also see Amazon debut an after-show hosted by Aisha Tyler called Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys with the first episode arriving before the premiere of Season 2.

New Season 2 Clip: Are you Team Butcher or Team Hughie? pic.twitter.com/AFoDwd1PqS — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) August 6, 2020

Amazon has a major hit on their hand with this comic adaptation though, having already renewed the series for a third season weeks before season two even premiered. According to series executive producer Seth Rogen, the series is the most popular thing he's ever been involved with, which says a lot coming from the writer of Superbad and Pineapple Express.

"They've conveyed to us that it is quite popular," Rogen told THR in a previous interview. "It's for sure the most popular thing we've made. I could quantify every failure I've ever had for you, but I could not give you specifics on our success."

Are you tuning in for season two of The Boys next month? Sound off in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.