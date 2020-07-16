The Boys Stars Reveal Season 2 Gets Even Crazier

✖

Season 1 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys was, in a word, crazy. There's blood, violence, plenty of gore, sex, and more permeating the first season of the superhero satire based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. But if you thought things couldn't possibly get crazier in the hit series' second season you'll want to rethink that. Series star Jack Quaid says no one's ready for just how crazy things get from here.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Quaid, who plays Hughie, said that he did things in Season 2 that he will never forget -- and probably never replicate.

"We have gone so much further," Quaid said. "No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I wilil never forget, [things] I've never done in my career and probably will not in the fu ture. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments."

Season 2 of The Boys will find the titular "team" in an a challenging place. Hughie, along with Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko/The Female (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) are fugitives while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is missing. Add to that the company behind the Supes, Vought, cashing in on the panic resulting from the threat of Supervillains and the arrival of a new hero, Stormfront (Aya Cash) which challenges a less-than-stable Homelander and you've got a season primed to go beyond the first, though Quaid previously told ComicBook.com it also builds on every character.

"I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show," Quaid previously told ComicBook.com. "It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone. And I think that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights -- which we totally have -- but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see Season 2. I think it's even better than Season 1, in my opinion."

You can check out the official Season 2 synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.

Are you looking forward to The Boys Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.