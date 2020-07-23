Comic-Con: The Boys Fight The Deep in Season 2 Clip

✖

Straight from the series' panel during Comic-Con@Home, Amazon Prime Video has released a brand new clip from The Boys season two. In the clip, the titular group has found themselves in the crosshairs of The Deep who has brought along a major sea creature to help him out. Though he was previously confined to the Lake Erie adjacent Sandusky, Ohio, the hero played by Chace Crawford has enlisted the help of a whale to stop The Boys, but as you can see in the clip this moment does not deter Karl Urban's Billy Butcher. Check it out in the player below!

"We have gone so much further," series star Jack Quaid previously told EW. "No one is ready. Really. No one. I have done things this season I will never forget, [things] I've never done in my career and probably will not in the future. We just go above and beyond in terms of insane, jockeying moments."

This sequence was previously referenced in the official teaser trailer for the new season of the series, which also showed moments like Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko (aka The Female) fighting new superhero Stormfront (played by Aya Cash) and the Seven digging their heels in for Vought's proposed "heroes in the military" scheme. There's also the tease of Billy Butcher having gone missing, something that the series will address in a short film.

And you thought the dolphin was bad... Season 2 is fucking diabolical! pic.twitter.com/odAyY23pSC — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 23, 2020

You can read the official Season 2 synopsis below.

"In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia."

The Boys will return for season 2 with new episodes on September 4. The first three episodes will debut on that date with five weekly episodes following in the subsequent weeks.

