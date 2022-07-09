The Boys Showrunner Explains Why "It Was Time" For SPOILER's Season 3 Finale Exit

Prime Video just wrapped up a fantastic new season of The Boys last night and everyone is discussing the fallout from the final episode. Some pretty major things happened during the season three finale that wrapped up the ongoing storyline between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). When the episode begins Soldier Boy is dealing with the news that he's actually Homelander's father. The season finale also features a major characters exit from the series.

Warning This Article Contains Major Spoilers For The Boys.

During the season three finale of The Boys, Soldier Boy is getting ready to kill Homelander and everyone in his proximity until Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) jumps in and saves everyone. The series allows you to believe that she was dead until Annie January (Erin Moriarty) visits Maeve, where she reveals that she has lost her powers and is rocking an eye patch. We also learn that she's back with her girlfriend Elena and is leaving New York City to finally escape Homelander.

In a new interview with TV Line, The Boys creator Eric Kripke reveals exactly why "it was time" for Queen Maeve to leave. "At no point did I ever consider killing Maeve, from the very, very beginning [of the series]," Kripke told the site. "We were intentionally building to a happy ending for her, always, for a lot of reasons. One, she deserved it. Believe it or not, The Boys is a moral universe, and when you make the right choices, you get rewarded, and she deserved a happy ending with Elena."

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed that he was currently filming the fourth season of the series so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

"From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season 3 of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder-an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season," Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, shared in a statement. "The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, but and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers."

"Speaking for the cast and crew, we're so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more," The Boys showrunner, added. "We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television continued, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now. Stay tuned for more details on Season 4.

