The Boys Showrunner Teases More of Black Noir in Season 3

Though best described as the strong silent type, The Boys supe Black Noir finally got to step into the spotlight even more in the show's recent second season with one episode dedicated entirely to his fight with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher. Last seen unconcious and perhaps concussed, fans will be happy to know that they're going to get even more of the character in the show's upcoming third season. Speaking with TV Line, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed the news, saying: “We’re exploring him even more in Season 3, because we are giving the fans what they want."

Best known on the show for not taking his mask off, series star Nathan Mitchell (the man behind the Black Noir mask) previously told ComicBook.com he'd be okay either way if his glorious mug was shown or not on screen, saying: "I think that, especially with season two, you're really getting the feel of this vibe of this dude in a mask. You don't know what his deal is and the more you see them, the more you want to know what goes on. I think on one level, I think everyone's hoping we get to see who's behind that mask and what's underneath. At another level, I think the mask is so synonymous with who he is and it's such a big part of him. "

Kripke's quote of "giving the fans what they want" is an interesting point, assuming he means delivering on Black Noir's story in the series or perhaps even sticking to the outcome seen in the comics. We're gonna talk The Boys comic book spoilers below, so forewarning!

As readers of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson series recall, Black Noir's big nasty secret in the source material is that he's actually a clone of Homelander. He's equally as powerful as the hero and has a spot on The Seven as a backup plan for Vought should something need to be done about Homelander. So far nothing in the series has actually indicated that this is the plan for the TV series as well, especially with the casting of Mitchell in the role. If anything, it might be funny for Black Noir to go masked for the entire run of the series, but a reveal (perhaps an all-new spin) seems inevitable.

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime with season three set to begin production in the first part of 2021.