The Boys Spinoff Gets Series Order at Amazon, New Showrunners

It looks like Vought Cinematic Universe may actually come to fruition. With the third season of the hit Amazon Prime show having recently wrapped, the streamer has ordered its college-based superhero spinoff to series. Conditional on the pickup is a change in showrunners, with Agent Carter alumni Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters taking over for Craig Rosenberg, who’s departed the project due to creative differences with Amazon and Sony Pictures TV.

The show is still being hailed by THR as an “irreverent, R-rated series” that features young-adult superheroes as they “put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test” as they compete with each other to land contracts from Vought to fight crime in the best cities around the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/TheBoysTV/status/1438895533238722571

“Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days — which is an insane and true fact — our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own. It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes,” The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke says of the new series.

He adds, “Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!”

Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (Here and Now), Shane Paul McGhie (Unbelievable), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor), Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) have all been cast in the series so far, and more roles are expected to be revealed in the future.

Outside of the spinoff, The Boys Season Three is set to feature the debut of Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

“We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen,” series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke previously told Vanity Fair about Ackles’ casting. “Because it’s a World War II hero. But it’s so funny how these things sometimes happen. Jensen called me and I’m not on the show anymore but we keep in touch and text every so often. But he happened to call me and we were just chatting and I’m like well I’m prepping Season 3 of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain in the to cast, and I haven’t really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it? I sent him the script, and he’s like, oh my God, I totally want to do this. Less than a week later, he was cast. He just happened to call that day, is one of the big reasons he got that part.”

Release dates for the spinoff or The Boys Season Three have yet to be announced by the streamer.