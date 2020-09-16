The Boys' Jack Quaid on Hughie's Evolution in Season 2

✖

The Boys' second season is well underway, and it has been further developing its eclectic roster of characters in the process. The Amazon Prime series definitely hasn't been pulling any punches with regards to character moments, even amidst the world of violent fight scenes and squeamish moments. One character at the center of the series is undoubtedly Hughie (Jack Quaid), who joined The Boys after his girlfriend was killed by a Super in Season 1. As Quaid told ComicBook.com prior to The Boys' Season 2 premiere, Hughie will develop more of an agency and independence over the course of the season, as the other members of the ensemble evolve around him.

"I think you see it from everybody. What I really like about Hughie is that Hughie is a person who, for the longest time in his life, was relying on other people to tell him what to do and tell them where to go," Quaid explained. "We see it even with Robin. He loves her so much, but he's very dependent on people. And season two, we see him try to come into his own a little bit and understand 'What does he want from all of this?' I think I'm going to leave it at that. I don't know how much more I can say, but yeah. That's it."

To an extent, fans have already seen this across the already-released episodes of The Boys Season 2, especially with regards to Hughie's star-crossed romance with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). But with more episodes to go in the sophomore season, it's safe to assume that there's a lot more in store for Hughie.

"Oh man, no one is ready for Season 2," Quaid told ComicBook.com late last year. "It's just absolutely bonkers. I'll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we've topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say 'What the hell?' I've done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won't do them again since. Definitely a moment... I can't give it away, but when you see it, you'll know what I'm talking about."

"And I think we've gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It's bigger, but it's a lot deeper with everyone," Quaid continued. "And I think that that's what's important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights - which we totally have - but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie's perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I'm just really excited for people to see season two. I think it's even better than season one, in my opinion."

The Boys is available to stream on Amazon Prime.