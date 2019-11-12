The Boys Star Jack Quaid Says “No One Is Ready” for Season 2

There’s certainly a massive tapestry of comic book-inspired television series being released, ranging from all-ages fare to more mature content. One show that sits pretty comfortably at the latter end of that spectrum is The Boys, which arrived on Amazon Prime earlier this year. The series, which draws inspiration from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson series of the same name, follows a ragtag group of vigilantes, who set out to get revenge on the corrupt superheroes of their world. Season 1 of the series brought a bloody, bizarre, and action-packed narrative, and it’s safe to say that audiences resonated with it. While we probably won’t get to see The Boys‘ second season until some time next year, series star Jack Quaid has some pretty positive words about where things are going next. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Quaid about his role in Netflix’s Harvey Girls Forever!, and he teased what fans can expect in The Boys‘ second season.

“Oh man, no one is ready for Season 2,” Quaid, who plays Hugh “Hughie” Campbell in the series, told ComicBook.com. “It’s just absolutely bonkers. I’ll just put it this way, the scale is a lot bigger. I think we’ve topped season one, in terms of insane moments that make you say ‘What the hell?’ I’ve done things this season that are definite firsts for me in my career, and I probably won’t do them again since. Definitely a moment… I can’t give it away, but when you see it, you’ll know what I’m talking about.”

“And I think we’ve gotten way deeper with every single character on the show. It’s bigger, but it’s a lot deeper with everyone,” Quaid continued. “And I think that that’s what’s important about Season 2 is not that you just go bigger and have more fights – which we totally have – but that you really delve into the characters and understand what makes them tick. And I know from Hughie’s perspective, we get into a lot of that. So yeah. I’m just really excited for people to see season two. I think it’s even better than season one, in my opinion.”

Starring alongside Quaid in The Boys are Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tom Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Elizabeth Shue. The series is executive produced by Preacher‘s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, as well as Supernatural and Timeless‘ Erik Kripke.

