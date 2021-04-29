The Boys Star Laz Alonso Says Season 3 Is Bloodier Than Ever

✖

Filming is underway on The Boys Season 3, and it sounds like Amazon Prime Video's gory superhero series will be bloodier than ever. The series has already seen multiple limbs being ripped off, people being burned by laser vision, and a rapidly rising number of heads exploding — and fans should not expect that to change when the new episodes premiere. While Mother's Milk actor Laz Alonso has been safe in the surprising and violent series so far, his character is usually involved in incidents that end up with him covered in blood. We're guessing there's going to be a lot more of that in Season 3 of The Boys.

Alonso recently spoke with Collider about the upcoming film The Wrath of Man when he revealed they are nearly halfway through filming on the latest season of The Boys. He also teased revealed a detail that confirmed the series will continue to be a bloodbath.

"I'll put it to you this way. I was talking to the head makeup artist and she's in charge of ordering the blood — that's one of her many jobs. She told me that all of Season 2... When you talk about bulk, I don't think they used over a gallon of blood in Season 2, believe it or not. Season 3, we're already at three and a half gallons of blood. So that should give you a little indication of where it's going."

Alonso's character Mother's Milk has played a pivotal role in the series thus far, so it's safe to say we'll get to see him drenched in blood for the foreseeable future. The actor previously spoke MM's tight connection to Karl Urban's Butcher in the series.

"I love that even though Butcher is the leader of The Boys, Mother's Milk is Butcher's consigliare," Alonso said on The Boys: The Official Podcast. "So in private who Butcher comes to to seek advice, to have a man-to-man conversation to, to root himself and really I've come to understand that Mother's Milk's job is also to be Butcher's conscience when he starts to lose one. So to keep Butcher from turning into Homelander he goes and gets Mother's Milk, because he already knew that without somebody to keep him from going over the edge there is no freaking (end), he's just balls out. It just gives him a paternal amount of responsibility, and in someways I mean his name's Mother's Milk, maybe maternal if you want to call it that."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more news on The Boys Season 3.