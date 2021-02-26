The Boys Star Karl Urban Reveals First Look at Butcher for Season 3

✖

Production is underway on the third season of The Boys for Amazon Prime Video and series showrunner Eric Kripke and star Jack Quaid have revealed photos from the set of the show. Now Karl Urban has popped up with a new image of his character Billy Butcher from the new batch of episodes. "Hullo hullo Day 1 Shooting @theboystv season 3," Urban wrote on Instagram. "So good to be back! Massive thanks to all those at @amazonprimevideo @sptv , @theboystv production and our crew who are all working hard & taking every precaution to ensure our continued health and safety. Stay tuned. We got some real goodies lined up for ya !"

Urban previously teased what he knows about the third season, revealing that at the time he'd read half of the scripts for the new batch. "I’ve read about four scripts," Urban previously said in a talk with The Playlist. "So I have a pretty good idea of where things are going, but the second half of the season I haven’t seen yet. And at this point and time, I haven’t spoken to Eric about the season and where it’s going, but that conversation is going to be happening imminently." As viewers recall, the new season will see Urban leading The Boys as official assets of the CIA, though without Hughie in tow, at least at first.

The success of The Boys has been a major achievement for Amazon Prime Video who have begun to expand the franchise beyond it. A spinoff was previously confirmed to be in development, described as a college show meets The Hunger Games with the same heart, satire, and raunchiness of the flagship series. It was previously reported the series will be an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

After the spinoff was announced, Kripke confirmed that the show will be partially inspired by an element of the original comics, the G-Men, which are The Boys equivalent of the X-Men.

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but given the time it will take to shoot eight episodes and then finish a lengthy post-production process there could be an entire year without new episodes of The Boys.