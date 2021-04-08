Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Reveals Bizarre New Look for The Boys Season 3

✖

Filming is underway on the third season of The Boys and that means anyone coming into the country for the production will need to lock themselves away for two weeks. One new addition to the cast is former Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who took to Instagram to reveal that his mandatory quarantine process has begun and along with it showed off his shocking new look. Included in his Instagram Story was an image of Ackle with long, shaggy hair, and a great, big bushy beard, plus the caption "Okay quarantine….bring it on!!!" Check out a screenshot of the photo below.

As was previously reported, Ackles will be taking on the part of "Soldier Boy" for the series. In the comic books that The Boys is based on this character was a clear analogue for Marvel superhero Captain America and will seemingly fit that bill in a few ways in the show as well. The big difference though is that Soldier Boy was very much clean-shaven in the source material, so if this beard is for the part then Amazon might be going in a very different direction with the character.

(Photo: Jensen Ackles)

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," series creator Eric Kripke previously told Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

When announcing Ackles' casting, Kripke had a similar tone about what the actor and character would bring to the table, saying in a statement: "Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Both seasons of The Boys are now streaming on Amazon Prime. It's unclear when the third season will premiere but cameras are rolling.