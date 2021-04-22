The Boys Star Laz Alonso Speaks on Mother's Milk Special Connection With Butcher in Official Podcast (Exclusive)

✖

A brand new episode of The Boys: The Official Podcast is scheduled to be released tomorrow and ahead of its debut ComicBook.com has an exclusive excerpt from series star Laz Alonso. Speaking with host and superfan Tim Kash, Alonso opened up about the relationship between his character Mother's Milk and Karl Urban's Billy Butcher. Though MM's role in the team is lower on the pecking order than Butcher, the pair still have an equal footing together in private and as Alonso puts it, there's a bit of a morality check at play between the pair and Mother's Milk might be the last thing keeping Butcher from the edge.

"I love that even though Butcher is the leader of The Boys, Mother's Milk is Butcher's consigliare," Alonso says. "So in private who Butcher comes to to seek advice, to have a man-to-man conversation to, to root himself and really I've come to understand that Mother's Milk's job is also to be Butcher's conscience when he starts to lose one. So to keep Butcher from turning into Homelander he goes and gets Mother's Milk, because he already knew that without somebody to keep him from going over the edge there is no freaking (end), he's just balls out. It just gives him a paternal amount of responsibility, and in someways I mean his name's Mother's Milk, maybe maternal if you want to call it that."

The third episode of The Boys: Official Podcast will debut tomorrow, featuring a deep dive into building and evolving the complex characters of The Boys for season 2. You can listen on iTunes or Spotify.

Launched earlier this month the podcast features will notably feature interviews with executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Erick Kripke plus virtually the entire cast of the show including Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Aya Cash, Chace Crawford, and Jessie T. Usher, amongst others.

Crew members will also get the spotlight in some episodes with costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, VFX Supervisor Stephan Fleet, and Stunt Coordinator Tig Fong all set to be featured on the podcast throughout the eight episodes. Directors Phil Sgriccia and Dan Stoloff will also be included.

The Boys Season Three has yet to set a release date but production is ongoing, the first two seasons of the show are now streaming on Amazon Prime.

