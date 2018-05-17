‘The Boys’: Dan Trachtenberg to Direct First Episode

It looks like The Boys is enlisting a fan-favorite director to help bring its first episode to life.

Dan Trachtenberg is being brought on to direct the first episode of the upcoming Amazon series, which was ordered straight-to-series late last year. According to Deadline, Trachtenberg will be replacing The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who have had to step down from directing the pilot due to scheduling conflicts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trachtenberg is best known for helming 10 Cloverfield Lane, as well as the Black Mirror episode “Playtest”. Trachtenberg is also rumored to be attached to a live-action adaptation of the Portal video game series.

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are superheroes embrace the dark side of their fame, with dangerous results. A group of vigilantes known as “The Boys” make it their mission to take down these corrupt superheroes by any means necessary.

The Boys is based on the Dynamite Entertainment series of the same name, which is created by Preacher creator Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The television adaptation will be created by Rogen, Goldberg, and Supernatural and Timeless alum Eric Kripke.

The cast of The Boys will include Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Wee Hughie, Karen Fukuhara as Female, and Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk. Additionally, Erin Moriarty will be playing Starlight, a character tied to the superhero group The Seven, alongside Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jesse T. User as A-Train, Chase Crawford as The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

Are you excited to see what Trachtenberg brings to The Boys? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Boys is set to begin production soon, and will be released sometime in 2019.