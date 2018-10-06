‘The Boys’ Trailer Released

The first trailer for The Boys has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say it isn’t your typical superhero story.

Amazon recently debuted the first footage from their upcoming live-action series, which was screened at the show’s New York Comic Con panel. You can check it out above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the Boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. This group consists of Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Wee Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Female (Karen Fukuhara).

The Boys is based on the Dynamite Entertainment series of the same name, which is created by Preacher creator Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The television adaptation will be created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Supernatural and Timeless alum Eric Kripke, with the pilot episode directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Dan Trachtenberg.

“Without the success of Preacher I can’t imagine they ever would have considered it for a minute.” Goldberg recently told reporters. “Even though Preacher is by far the craziest most reality-bending, genre-bending thing, The Boys is much more grounded in reality but it is equally insane in its own unbelievably gritty, unforgiving analysis of like societal flaws through this very different story. Without any doubt, there’s no chance they would have even considered letting us do this, nor would they consider anyone doing it I would imagine without Preacher, because it just proved this crazy can happen.”

The cast of The Boys will also include Elisabeth Shue as Madelyn Sitwell, Jennifer Esposito as Susan Raynor, Erin Moriarty as Starlight, Antony Starr as Homelander, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Jesse T. User as A-Train, Chase Crawford as The Deep, and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

A live-action take on the comic book series has been in development for a long time. Adam McKay, who directed Anchorman and The Big Short, first developed a film adaptation of The Boys in 2010 and shopped it around from Columbia to Paramount. But the project needed to find the right place in terms of budget, and it appears to have finally found its place for television audiences.

What do you think of this first look at Amazon’s The Boys? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The Boys will arrive in 2019.