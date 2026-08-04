Silo Creator Reveals Season 3’s Biggest Storytelling Twist Wasn’t Fully Planned When It Was First Teased (Exclusive)

One of the biggest surprises in Silo Season 2 wasn’t just where the story ended, but where it hinted it was going next. The finale briefly pulled viewers out of Juliette’s timeline and into a world centuries earlier, setting the stage for a dramatic expansion of the Apple TV+ series. It felt like the kind of carefully orchestrated cliffhanger that had been mapped out long before audiences ever saw it.

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That wasn’t entirely the case. Speaking with ComicBook during San Diego Comic-Con, Silo creator Graham Yost revealed that while adapting Hugh Howey’s novels, the creative team knew they wanted to explore the events of Shift, but they hadn’t yet settled on the idea of cutting back and forth between two timelines when they included that brief tease at the end of Season 2.

Season 3 Expands the World in More Ways Than One

Here’s what Yost had to say in our exclusive:

“In the books, the first book was Wool and the second book is Shift and the third book is Dust. The second book, Shift, has a lot of the origin story. We thought that would be a good time to do it in Season 3. It was just sort of fun when we came upon the idea of ending Season 2 with just this little blip suggesting where we were going to go in the next season. We didn’t know if it was going to play, cutting back and forth on the timelines, but it seems to work.“

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Rather than saving the origin story for a separate project, Silo Season 3 is telling Juliette’s present-day story alongside events that took place roughly 300 years earlier. That decision also reshaped production, with much of the new cast filming independently from the actors audiences have followed for the past two seasons.

Yost joked that one of his favorite parts of the new storyline is simply seeing characters outside the silos. “It’s so nice to see people breathing air,” he said, noting that the new timeline introduces rain, open skies, and environments viewers haven’t experienced since the series began. For a show built around enclosed spaces, even the weather becomes part of the storytelling.

Beyond the Silo

Yost’s comments also offer a glimpse into the creative process behind one of television’s most carefully constructed shows. Even with Hugh Howey’s novels serving as the roadmap, finding the right way to tell that story on screen meant leaving room for the series to evolve as production moved forward. If Season 3’s dual timeline works as well as Yost believes it does, viewers will probably never realize the format itself came together later than they expected.

The Season 3 discussion is just one of several moments from our full interview. Yost also shared his thoughts on Speed 2, joking that it was “a party I didn’t want to go to.” The conversation covered far more than just Season 3’s structure. Alongside creator Graham Yost, stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Ashley Zukerman, and Jessica Henwick discussed everything from the moral compromises their characters make to filming two largely separate productions that eventually become one story.

The cast also reflected on behind-the-scenes poker games that split the two production units, and what it was like filming an entirely different side of the Silo universe. It’s a conversation that goes well beyond what’s coming next, offering plenty for longtime fans to mine.