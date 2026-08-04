House of the Dragon Season 3 Is Almost Over, and It Has Forgotten What Made the Show So Great

When House of the Dragon premiered, it arrived with a lot of promise because it seemed like it had found the perfect balance that many fans were hoping for in a Westeros story after all the chaos of the final seasons (and especially the last one) of Game of Thrones. The series had dragons, politics, and a fight for the biggest symbol of power in that world, but none of that was ever as important as the people involved in the entire conflict. From the very beginning, what kept people invested wasn’t just finding out who would win the war and sit on the Iron Throne, but understanding how the Targaryen family reached the point where they could no longer avoid going to war. However, as the show has gone on, the storytelling has noticeably changed.

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That doesn’t mean House of the Dragon has stopped being a good TV show, because even now it remains impressive, the cast is still incredibly strong, and the entire universe still has a lot of potential. But if you compare where the show is now to where it was when it first premiered in 2022, you’ll notice a huge difference in the way the story is being approached — and today, it has lost something. And the worst part? The thing that made fans love the first GOT spin-off was exactly this approach.

House of the Dragon Was Better When the Targaryen Family Conflict Was More Personal

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So, the biggest problem with House of the Dragon right now is that the show stopped being mainly about a family destroying itself and became a war between two sides. Is that a small difference? Yes. Did we always know the story would eventually move into something bigger? Yes. Still, it completely changes the way the audience experiences the story.

In Season 1, the fight for the Iron Throne was good because every situation was extremely personal. Rhaenyra and Alicent weren’t just two people standing on opposite sides of a civil war; they were two people who once had a close relationship and were pushed apart by circumstances, other people’s expectations, and their own choices. The resentment between them was far more interesting than just knowing which army had the bigger advantage. Viserys and Daemon are another example: they worked because there was affection, frustration, and a need for approval between them that neither of them could properly express. Even the conflicts involving the Velaryons were more interesting because there was a personal story behind their political ambitions. In other words, the issue of power was never just about power; there was always pride, loss, and an attempt to correct some injustices.

Basically, the war only mattered because the people involved had personal reasons to fight, and that was the true strength of House of the Dragon. No character was simply trying to win a conflict; they were also trying to prove something, protect something, or reclaim something they believed they had lost. Because of that, the conversations carried weight since there was always history behind them. An argument between family members could be just as important or even better than a battle, because that was where alliances started to fall apart.

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Who doesn’t remember Viserys trying, during the family dinner in Episode 8, to briefly restore the unity his own house had lost? Or when Alicent realized that Otto and the Green Council were already planning to put Aegon on the throne after Viserys’ death? Or when Rhaenyra had to defend Lucerys’ claim to Driftmark’s succession as some old family tensions resurfaced? In Season 1, there was an understanding that emotional reasoning was essential for the audience to connect with the characters and with the story itself. The dragon scenes were always incredible, but they were a consequence of the situation being built, not the reason behind it. That’s why one of the show’s best scenes is when Aemond claims Vhagar, because that moment resolves a personal wound he had carried for years.

As already mentioned, it was inevitable that House of the Dragon would reach the point where the war became the center of everything. The Dance of the Dragons could not be adapted without showing battles, military strategies, and all the destruction that came with it. But the problem isn’t that the show became bigger; it’s that, by becoming bigger, it left less room for what made its characters interesting in the first place. There is a difference between watching a war happen and watching a family reach the point where it has no choice but to go to war — and Season 1 was much more interested in the second idea. It focused on the smaller moments: the wrong decisions, the accumulated resentment, the conversations that could have changed everything if they had happened differently, and so on.

Now, a lot of the time, it feels like the characters are just waiting for the next big event. But let’s break this down.

How Exactly House of the Dragon Lost Itself in Season 3

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All of the characters in the show still have clear goals, that’s true, but they don’t always seem to be making decisions based on who they are. Some choices feel less like natural consequences of their personalities and more like necessary moves to push the story toward the next stage. Rhaenyra is one of the biggest examples of this: she started the show as someone determined to prove that she was capable of ruling, and now, at certain points in Season 3, some of her decisions feel less like a natural extension of who she is. Her internal conflict is still there: she is still a queen trying to balance her desire to avoid more deaths with the need to show strength. She is still dealing with Jace’s death, the pressure from the Black Council, the need to keep her allies, and the weight of ruling. However, the show doesn’t always turn that complexity into decisions as convincing as it used to.

This is an especially big problem in a series that depends so heavily on politics. is about intelligence, manipulation, and understanding people being just as important as brute force and military power. The best characters in GOT never won simply because they had more resources; they won because they understood how the people around them thought. So when everyone starts acting more like pieces in a story that needs to move forward rather than strategists trying to achieve their own goals, the tension starts to disappear. Nowadays, there are barely any carefully crafted council scenes anymore. House of the Dragon was always about what happened behind the scenes, and that is no longer happening with the same strength it had in Season 1 (and even Season 2).

On top of that, there are even character arcs that seem to have lost some of the development they had at the beginning of the show. Maybe character building was never the biggest strength of this spin-off when compared to the original show, but this issue is much more noticeable now. In some moments of Season 3, it feels like the show spends too much time setting up events that could have had a much bigger impact if they had been built differently.

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Aegon, for example, after being introduced as someone insecure and unprepared, had everything needed to show why his weaknesses started defining his decisions. His fall at Rook’s Rest was the perfect opportunity to explore how he would react after losing almost everything: his power, his image as a king, and even his own confidence. But throughout most of the new episodes, his storyline became entirely focused on survival and his relationship with Larys. Because of that, it felt like his scenes were basically just waiting for Sunfyre’s return.

Overall, some characters feel like they are repeating the same positions. The sides of the war are established, the opinions are already set, and many interactions return to the same arguments. So there is movement in the plot, but there isn’t always progression in the characters. If you watch House of the Dragon today because you want to see how everything ends, that’s fine. But becoming attached to someone, choosing a side, and actually rooting for a team (even while already knowing who dies before or after) is something that no longer exists in the same way. And when that happens, naturally, the war loses part of the impact it should have. Everyone knows that every event is important, but they don’t feel the weight of those events anymore.

The Targaryen family won over many people in GOT through Daenerys’ story. So when House of the Dragon arrived to explore this family’s past, there was a huge expectation to discover how a dynasty with so much power managed to reach its own downfall. And the answer was always in the details: in the pride of characters who refused to lose their place, in the fear of losing something they believed they deserved, and in the choices that unleashed a war no one could control. That was the special part of it all. And exactly when the series reached the point where it should have shown that destruction happening, it focused more on the war that came from that destruction than on the people who created it.