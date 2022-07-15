The Boys: Vought Posts Memorial to Queen Maeve After Season 3 Finale

During the season three finale of The Boys, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) risks her life to save everyone from Soldier Boy's blast by launching herself and him out of a window. The series allows you to believe that the hero was dead until later in the episode. Annie January (Erin Moriarty) visits Queen Maeve, and it's revealed that she is very much alive and that she has lost her powers. The series also reveals that she's back together with her ex-girlfriend Elena and is leaving New York City to finally escape Homelander. Throughout the entire season, the official Vought Twitter account has been treating the events of the show as reality, and since the world is supposed to believe that Queen Maeve is dead, they make an announcement regarding her death.

"It's with a heavy heart that we remember Vought's most courageous lesbian, who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting us from a radicalized Soldier Boy," the Vought account wrote on Twitter. "A trailblazer for women everywhere, there was no one more deserving of the title 'Brave Maeve.' Rest in Pride, Queen!"

Previously, The Boys creator Eric Kripke revealed exactly why "it was time" for Queen Maeve to leave while speaking with TV Line. "At no point did I ever consider killing Maeve, from the very, very beginning [of the series]," Kripke told the site. "We were intentionally building to a happy ending for her, always, for a lot of reasons. One, she deserved it. Believe it or not, The Boys is a moral universe, and when you make the right choices, you get rewarded, and she deserved a happy ending with Elena."

The Boys was officially renewed for a fourth season weeks before the season finale aired. With the series ending on such a high note, fans are definitely excited to see what will happen next. Karl Urban, who plays Butcher in the series, recently revealed when filming for the fourth season of the series will begin, so we could wind up getting some new info sooner rather than later.

Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television said in a statements, "The Boys producers and cast have proven year after year that there is no bar they can't jump over. We are incredibly proud of this brilliant and subversive genre-bending series. Our relationship with Prime Video is much more than a partnership, it's more like extended family. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is thankful to join Prime Video and Eric Kripke for another successful season."

All episodes of The Boys are streaming exclusively on Prime Video now.

